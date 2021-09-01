Analysis: Transfer window reveals new genre of player - the trapped footballer

Jack Grealish (left) and Romelu Lukaku have become the two most expensive signings in English football history.
Jack Grealish (left) and Romelu Lukaku have become the two most expensive signings in English football history.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
  • Published
    18 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The two greatest players of the 21st century have both moved; some would say the two best ever.

Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku have become the two most expensive signings in English football history.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 