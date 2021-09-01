Analysis: Pandemic has worsened the divide between football's 'haves' and 'have-nots'

(Clockwise from top left) Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Lionel Messi will be remembered as the big-name moves of the 2021 summer transfer window.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
  • Published
    49 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When fans look back on the 2021 summer transfer window, it will be the big-name moves that will be remembered: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paris Saint-Germain's 'Greatest Ever Window' of superstar bargains, including Lionel Messi.

For the analysts, however, besides the performance of these stars, the sub-plots underpinning all of this activity in the 'endemic' Covid-19 world may be the more remarkable story.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 