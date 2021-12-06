An Asean World Cup possible: Fifa chief

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has welcomed Asean's goal to host the 2034 World Cup, saying the region has what it takes to stage football's biggest international competition.

He made the comments on the sidelines of a visit to Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday, as he graced the inauguration of the renovated headquarters of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and newly relaid turf at the stadium.

The world body contributed US$2.53 million (S$3.5 million) to the projects, which come under its Fifa Forward programme.

"Hosting the World Cup is a great ambition," said Infantino.

"This part of the world has, definitely, the economic (and) football capacity to host the World Cup."

The Swiss-Italian pointed to Asean's 650 million population, growing economy, and "great passion for football", as factors that would help its bid, which was first mooted in mid-2019.

He also noted that Indonesia will host the Under-20 World Cup in 2023 - only the second time the tournament will be staged in South-east Asia after Malaysia in 1997 - and said it was a "great platform" to show what the region can do.

Infantino also said that Singapore's goal of trying to qualify for the 2034 World Cup - the Republic unveiled its Unleash The Roar plan in March - was a step forward, and that it was important the country has "an ambitious federation, and a government which backs (the plan) well, like here in Singapore".

"I think that when we see the plans and the projects which are put in place here, it's going exactly in the right direction," he added.

Infantino believes it is Fifa's "responsibility to try and narrow the gap" by increasing the opportunity for smaller-stature footballing nations like those in Asean to rub shoulders with more established ones.

Under his leadership which began in 2016, Fifa has raised the number of teams at the World Cup from 32 to 48, starting from the 2026 edition which will be jointly-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

ON THE RIGHT PATH I think that when we see the plans and the projects which are put in place here, it's going exactly in the right direction. GIANNI INFANTINO, Fifa chief, on Singapore's ambitions to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

His most recent, and controversial, suggestion has been to increase the frequency of the quadrennial World Cup to a biennial format, though this has drawn fierce criticism from many quarters, notably the continental governing bodies of Europe and South America.

But Infantino argued that the current frequency makes it "quite complicated" for potential hosts like Asean to join football's elite, and also vowed to ensure the bidding process for World Cups, plagued by allegations of corruption in previous editions, will be "as transparent, professional and as bulletproof as it can be".

He said that from now until 2034, the goal for Asean should be to "grow football" and said his organisation has had discussions with the Asean Football Federation about the possibility of recognising the Suzuki Cup as an official Fifa tournament.

The event is currently not sanctioned by Fifa - although it is accredited by it - or held during an international window, meaning clubs are not obliged to release their players. This results in some top Asean players based in Europe missing the tournament completely.

This is Infantino's second visit here as Fifa president, having attended the Fifa executive football summit at Four Seasons Singapore in December 2016.