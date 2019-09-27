Amri bids farewell to Lions

Khairul Amri was Singapore's top marksman for over a decade, described as a player who delivered for the Lions when it counted, with fans recalling his stunning strike that gave Singapore an aggregate 3-2 win over Thailand to clinch the 2007 Asean football championship.

And as the Lions striker called time on his glittering international career yesterday, the young boy who grew up wanting to be like his football idols has cemented his spot in Singapore's football history.

Since making his Lions debut in 2004 in a 7-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Oman, the 34-year-old veteran has netted 32 goals in 132 caps, making him the Republic's third all-time top scorer, behind Fandi Ahmad (55) and Noh Alam Shah (34).

His earned his reputation as a player for the big occasion by scoring in three Asean Football Federation Cup-winning (AFF) finals in 2005 (then known as the Tiger Cup), 2007 and 2012 - the only national footballer to achieve the feat.

Announcing his international retirement on Instagram yesterday, Amri said: "I had the chance when I made my debut in 2004 under coach Raddy (Avramovic), something that I couldn't forget for the rest of my life...

"It was only few years back when I achieved my 100 caps and captained the national team on that night in Doha.

"After 15 years and 132 caps, now is the time for me to pass the scoring boots to our young players as I seek to spend more time with my family and focus on my club football," added Amri, currently playing for Malaysia Super League club Felda United.

"I have given my soul every time I take to the pitch for our national team. Every (bead of) sweat that drops is for our Lions."

While the 2006 Lions' Player of the Year was feted for his goal-scoring, he will retire without ending a 19-match goal drought with the Lions, having last scored in Singapore's 2-1 loss to Indonesia at the 2016 AFF Cup in the Philippines.

Amri has also not regularly featured in the Lions' starting line-up recently, and earlier this month withdrew from the Singapore squad three days before a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Yemen, citing personal reasons.

KHAIRUL AMRI FACTFILE

CAPS 132

GOALS 32

HONOURS: AFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2005 2007 2012

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS • Made international debut as a 19-year-old against Oman in a World Cup qualifier on June 8, 2004. • Scored his first goal for the Lions against India four months later in a World Cup qualifier. • Scored in the 2005 AFF Championship final against Indonesia as Singapore won their second title. • Scored the winning goal in the 2007 AFF Championship final against Thailand. • Scored in the 2012 AFF Championship final against Thailand to help Singapore win their fourth title.

He was also omitted from the 23-member squad list released by the Football Association of Singapore yesterday for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

Baihakki Khaizan, his "international roommate" for the past decade, told The Straits Times that while he understood the latter's decision, he felt that Amri could still have contributed to the team.

The 35-year-old defender, who plays for Trat FC in Thailand's top tier, paid tribute to his friend, saying: "He was always a very important man in the team, giving his best and providing goals. His achievements talk for themselves and he can still contribute to the national team.

"He never had an off-day and he was genuinely disappointed when he didn't score. He's a classic striker and I hope that others can learn from him."

However, Alam Shah, who played with Amri in the national team for six years, felt that it was the right time for him to step down.

The 39-year-old said: "When he stepped into the national team in 2004, I knew he had something special. Singapore should feel that it's a loss.

"But he's 34 and has scored 32 goals in 132 games. He has already done his job as a young player and then as a senior player to contribute to the country."

SINGAPORE SQUAD FOR OCTOBER'S WORLD CUP 2022 QUALIFIERS

GOALKEEPERS

Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud, Zharfan Rohaizad

DEFENDERS

Amirul Adli, Baihakki Khaizan, Darren Teh, Irfan Fandi, Nazrul Nazari, Safuwan Baharudin, Shakir Hamzah, Zulqarnaen Suzliman

MIDFIELDERS

Farhan Zulkifli, Firdaus Kasman, Hami Syahin, Hariss Harun, Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi

FORWARDS

Faris Ramli, Fareez Farhan, Gabriel Quak, Hazzuwan Halim, Ikhsan Fandi, Shawal Anuar