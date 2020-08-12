Amid fresh infections, German fans can't return till year-end

BERLIN • Germany agreed on Monday to extend a ban for spectators in stadiums at Bundesliga football matches until at least the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities said.

The German league restarted in mid-May after a suspension of more than two months, becoming the first European league to resume under strict rules to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Last week, the clubs in Germany's top-two leagues agreed to the Bundesliga's plans to allow the partial return of fans when the new league season begins on Sept 18, but reiterated that it was subject to government approval.

Borussia Dortmund had already begun to explore plans to admit up to 16,000 people at its Westfalenstadion home and the German Football League had hoped the authorities would accept an updated proposal to allow spectators again under certain conditions.

But the health ministers of Germany's federal and 16 state governments have rejected the proposal, pointing to a second wave of infections.

The Health Ministry of the state of Berlin said: "In particular, local health authorities are currently focused on contact tracing, the school start and the return of holiday travellers."

As other major events in Germany remained banned until the end of October, on top of the cancellation of Oktoberfest - the world's biggest and most famous beer festival - the ministers agreed that no exception could be made for football matches, adding that their decision would not be revisited before the autumn.

"We need to stay vigilant. In the current situation, spectators in the stadiums would be the wrong signal," the country's Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted, also highlighting an uptick in cases.

"Thousands of spectators in the stadiums - that is not suitable given the infection rate.

"Now is not the time to take any avoidable risks."

Government officials have repeatedly urged locals to stick with such precautionary measures as social distancing and the wearing of masks.

But the rising number of infections suggest some have become less careful during the summer months.

Germany reported over 218,000 cases and 9,265 deaths as of yesterday.

