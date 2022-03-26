American investors dominate bid for Chelsea

NEW YORK • At least three groups of mainly American investors have made it through to what is expected to be a final phase of bidding for Chelsea, according to people familiar with the situation.

While more bidders may still make the next round, those that have done so now include a consortium led by former Guggenheim Partners head Todd Boehly, another by Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris, and a third by the Ricketts family, the owners of Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs, who have teamed up with the billionaire US hedge fund manager Ken Griffin.

The Raine Group, the New York-based merchant bank handling the sale for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, has been weighing offers submitted by the Friday deadline last week.

Abramovich had put the club up for sale after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the British government to place him under sanctions for his ties to President Vladimir Putin.

The bank did not plan to announce on Thursday which of those had made the first cut, but was instead telling those rejected for its shortlist of final candidates, the people said.

Bidders have sought to swoop on the rare chance to buy one of the top clubs in the English Premier League.

One bid group led by Centricus Asset Management offered more than £3 billion (S$5.37 billion) for Chelsea, Bloomberg News reported. The London-based global investment firm's bid is said to be driven by co-founder Nizar Al-Bassam and chief executive Garth Ritchie, who are reported to be season-ticket holders.

A deal in that price range would easily mark the biggest takeover of a European football club, passing the US Glazer family's acquisition of Manchester United for more than £700 million in 2005.

AMERICAN INTEREST

The huge interest in the London club from US investors reflects the recent flood of American money into the world's most popular sport.

Harris already owns a stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace. For his Chelsea bid, he has the backing of Martin Broughton, a former chairman of British Airways, and Vivek Ranadive, a co-owner of National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise the Sacramento Kings. Another partner is David Blitzer, who owns sport teams including the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Harris and Blitzer would have to divest their 40 per cent stake in Palace should their bid for Chelsea succeed.

In addition to United, Americans have also invested in Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley.

SAUDI MEDIA MISSES OUT

The sale of Chelsea could yet come down to more than money. Any new owners will need to pass the Premier League's fit and proper tests. The considerations include how much of the bid will go to charity and how much can be put towards the club's Stamford Bridge stadium. The Financial Times reported earlier that Boehly's and Harris' groups were leading based on the complicated set of criteria.

Saudi Media has not made the shortlist, an adviser to the group said, while Sky News reported other bidders including Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, had also been eliminated.

The Saudi Media Group's adviser added that the bid, which was headed by businessman Mohamed Alkhereiji - reported to be a season-ticket holder at Chelsea - would be open to linking up with another consortium that does make the shortlist.

Sources close to the process said Chelsea do not want to deal with Saudi money due to potential complications and controversy which could add an extra hurdle to a fast-track sale.

Saudi Media insisted its offer was completely separate from the Saudi Arabian state, a move provoked by criticism of the country's human rights record.

Newcastle's Saudi-led takeover last year was widely criticised because of concerns over human rights.

KOREAN INTEREST

Hedge fund Elliott Management, which owns AC Milan, has joined the Nick Candy-led Blue Football consortium as a "minor investor" in its bid for Chelsea, sources close to the bid said.

Elliott has injected a "multi-million pound sum" into the bid, the sources told Reuters.

British property developer Candy's bid was increased on Monday after being joined by "another large Korean financial institution", the parties said in a statement, with sources adding the consortium grew further on Thursday.

Elliott bought Milan in 2018 and has since helped the Italian giants become much more competitive in Serie A. The team are top of the standings, chasing their first league title in 11 years.

Candy had initially been joined in his consortium by South Korean companies Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Limited before the new investors got on board.

The British government, which has frozen Abramovich's assets and will need to grant a special licence for a sale to go ahead, could also get involved if a bidder does not meet its expectations.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE