Alli 'OK' after robbery

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli said he is "OK" after he was robbed at knifepoint in his north London home in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Daily Mail reported that he was "thumped in the face" during a scuffle but the 24-year-old escaped serious injury.

He has been in isolation at his house with his adopted brother Harry Hickford, their partners and a close friend ahead of Tottenham resuming training.

Two men broke in after midnight, when the occupants were reportedly playing cards. Following an altercation with Alli, they made off with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of valuables, British media reported.

Alli and his housemates were said to be shaken by the ordeal, but otherwise unharmed.

"Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support," the player tweeted.

A police spokesman told the Mail: "Police were called at approximately 0035hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment."

No arrests have been made yet. According to the Mail, the £2 million (S$3.47 million) property is covered by CCTV and the footage has been passed to police.

The incident comes two months after Alli's Spurs teammate Jan Vertonghen's family was robbed at knifepoint while the defender was away on Champions League duty.

On the night that Spurs were at RB Leipzig for the second leg of their last-16 tie, four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home. But Vertonghen's wife and two children were unharmed.

Alli is due to start training with Spurs next week ahead of the Premier League's intended resumption next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS