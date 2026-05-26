Allegri's Milan sacking underscores Italian 'reheated soup' warning

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May 26 - Massimiliano Allegri proved himself a winning manager when he first took charge at Juventus and AC Milan but follow-up spells at each club have ended in disappointment - a pattern Italians refer to as 'minestra riscaldata', or 'reheated soup'.

The phrase is widely used in Italian football to describe a club bringing back a former coach in the hope of reviving former glories, and in Allegri's case lightning struck twice.

Allegri was sacked by Milan on Monday after one season in charge having failed to achieve Champions League qualification, a far cry from his debut campaign at the club when he delivered the Serie A title in 2011.

The 58-year-old's patient, conservative style of play has long divided opinion, but fans rarely complain when their side are winning trophies.

When Juventus hired Allegri in 2014 to replace Antonio Conte, who resigned after winning three consecutive league titles, his arrival sparked protests from the fans.

Allegri had little trouble winning them over though with five Serie A titles in five seasons, along with four Coppa Italia wins, but the failure to secure the Champions League trophy despite reaching two finals, saw them part ways.

After Allegri spent two years away from management, Juve came knocking again, but his only success in three seasons came in the Coppa Italia, which ironically led to his dismissal.

Allegri was sent off during the Cup final against Atalanta, launching his tie in the air and opening his shirt halfway before storming down the tunnel.

After the game, he clashed with match officials, Juventus staff and a newspaper director and, after his sacking, Allegri took another year out.

ALLEGRI'S MILAN ENCORE FALLS FLAT

Allegri went back to Milan in May last year and for quite a while it appeared as if his return could spark a revival.

They last won the Scudetto in 2022 and were then taken over by RedBird Capital Partners, but the new owners have had little success.

Their only trophy was last season's Italian Super Cup, not enough to save Sergio Conceicao's job as Milan finished eighth in the league and out of Europe.

That was seen as a major advantage for Allegri, with no European football to contend with, and Milan quickly emerged as serious title challengers.

After an inauspicious start, a 2-1 home loss to promoted Cremonese, Allegri's side went on an unbeaten run of 24 league games, keeping pace in a tight battle at the top, until Inter Milan took charge.

Milan's first defeat since the opening day came in February, but was soon followed by a derby win over Inter. Then came Milan's late-season collapse, winning just three of their final 10 games and losing six.

They did, however, still have Champions League football within their grasp going into the last day of the season.

Instead, Allegri's campaign ended as it began, a 2-1 home defeat, this time by Cagliari, except there was no room for recovery.

Former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is the early favourite to replace Allegri, and the Spaniard's high-intensity football would be a welcome respite for Milan fans.

Allegri's brand of football, playing mainly to avoid defeat rather than to win, can only survive when success follows.

According to media reports, his next job could take him to Napoli, with Conte having left, or Italy's national team. REUTERS