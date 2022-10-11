Allegri wants juve to raise their game

LONDON - Under-fire Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday that his side are still a work in progress but his players must not use that as an excuse for their recent struggles as they prepare to face Maccabi Haifa away in the Champions League.

Juve snapped a five-match winless streak against Bologna in Serie A on Oct 2 and followed that up with 3-1 victory against Maccabi at home, before being brought down to earth with a 2-0 defeat by AC Milan on Saturday.

Allegri's team have picked up just one win from their opening three games in Group H and must beat Maccabi on Tuesday to stay in contention for a place in the Champions League last 16.

"I believe there is a growth path. Experience is gained by playing important games," the Italian, who is facing sack rumours after a lacklustre start to the Serie A season which has seen his side fall 10 points behind leaders Napoli, said at his pre-match press conference.

"However, we must not use it as an alibi because we have to give everything on the pitch. Indeed, we must do much more to start a new cycle."

Allegri also warned his players they would need to raise their game in Israel, with joint-leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica ahead of his team by four points in Group H.

"Tomorrow we have to play a compact game. We need to minimise errors. The match against Milan was similar to the one against Benfica. At this moment, we need to give something more. That centimetre, that extra attention to detail, can make the difference."

Allegri led Juve to five straight league titles during his first spell at the Turin club but has struggled since returning to the Allianz Stadium dugout in 2021 and he knows that back-to-back wins against the group's whipping boys are a must in order to avoid dropping into the Europa League.

"We have the opportunity to take the field and get back on our feet straight away... we must be aware of the importance of this game and go out on the pitch and do our best from every point of view," he added.

Meanwhile, PSG forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for their group-stage game, the French club said on Monday.

The Argentina captain had missed Saturday's 0-0 Ligue 1 draw against Reims in which the French champions failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the second half of the 1-1 reverse fixture at Benfica due to the calf problem.

Defenders Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes and midfielder Renato Sanches are all injured and will also miss Tuesday's game, which is a clash between the remaining two unbeaten sides in the group.

In Group G, reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City travel to minnows FC Copenhagen in the knowledge that a victory in the Danish capital will seal qualification to the last 16 with two games to spare.

Pep Guardiola's side, who have a perfect record in Europe this season, on Monday named a 21-man travelling squad for the game, with only defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips missing out due to injury.

REUTERS

MACCABI V JUVENTUS

Singtel TV Ch 129 & StarHub Ch215 , tomorrow, 12.40am