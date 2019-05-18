Allegri to vacate Juventus hot seat

TURIN • Long-serving coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave Italian Serie A champions Juventus at the end of this season, the club said yesterday.

An official announcement read: "Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season."

The Italian had held meetings with the club's hierarchy earlier in the week during which a clear disagreement between the two parties emerged.

Juventus have already wrapped up their eighth consecutive league title, and Allegri's fifth in as many years since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014.

But, despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a club-record fee of €100 million (S$153.7 million) last summer, the Bianconeri failed to make it past the last eight of the Champions League for the second straight year.

They were humiliated by modest-spending Ajax in the quarter-finals of the competition last month to extend their 23-year European Cup drought.

Allegri guided Juventus to two European finals - losing to Barcelona in 2015 before getting hammered by Real Madrid two years later.

Club president Andrea Agnelli will hold a press conference today.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is Juventus' No. 1 target to replace the outgoing coach.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE