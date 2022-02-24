Allegri happy with Vlahovic's debut but wary of 'final'

VILLARREAL • Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was thrilled with Dusan Vlahovic as his new striker lived up to the hype by scoring 32 seconds into his Champions League debut on Tuesday, but warned his team they have work to do after being held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

Vlahovic found the corner with just his second touch of the game at La Ceramica but a sensational start for Juve and the 22-year-old Serb's Champions League career was not enough for victory.

Instead, Villarreal's Daniel Parejo steered in a deserved equaliser midway through the second half to leave a compelling contest in the balance ahead of the return leg in Turin next month.

At 22 years and 25 days old, Vlahovic is the second-youngest player to score on a Champions League debut for Juventus after Alessandro del Piero made his mark aged 20.

"I am happy he played well, as it is not easy against (defender) Raul Albiol," said Allegri.

"Villarreal have experience, technique and are in good shape, so we couldn't think of coming here and winning 3-0. We have to take things slowly, one step at a time.

"Overall, I'd say the team played well, we risked conceding in the first half, then had chances to score and were caught offside too easily.

"Now the away-goals rule has been abolished, (the second leg is) basically a final. We have to win."

Vlahovic was signed for an initial €70 million (S$107 million) from Fiorentina last month and to huge excitement, with Juve toasting the arrival of one of the world's most coveted young talents.

Allegri had on Monday tried to reduce expectations by insisting the striker would have to adapt psychologically and technically to the intensity of the Champions League - but Vlahovic needed less than a minute to find his feet.

It was his second goal in five appearances for Juve after he scored 12 minutes into his debut against Verona earlier this month, following a blistering 20 goals in 25 games for Fiorentina.

"It was huge to score on my debut. However, I cannot be 100 per cent satisfied because we have not won the game," he said.

Juve will be favourites to finish the job at home but a well-organised and disciplined Villarreal, who won the Europa League last season, showed enough to suggest an upset is far from impossible.

"We feel a bit of frustration. You need to win at home," said Villarreal's Etienne Capoue.

"But this team has the strength and mentality to win there. It's difficult but we can do it. We are confident that we can go there and get the result we need to advance."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS