Allardyce set to leave but Silva move unclear

LONDON • Sam Allardyce is set to leave Everton imminently, but the club's interest in Marco Silva as his replacement is complicated by a continuing dispute with Watford, his former employers.

His departure six months into an 18-month contract is likely to be confirmed today.

The 63-year-old has become a target for fans' displeasure, and there is a realisation that a summer of change must now play out to recover from an underwhelming campaign that has left the Premier League club divided.

The former England boss stands to receive a pay-off of around £6 million (S$10.89 million).

Everton are keen to hire Silva - their target before Allardyce last November. The Toffees had offered a compensation package of about £12 million in their bid to make him Ronaldo Koeman's replacement but that was rejected.

There remains an annoyance at Watford's boardroom level over Everton's "unwarranted approach" then for the Portuguese coach, who was fired by the London club in January.

Silva has not received any compensation since his Watford firing and his representatives have been in touch with the League Managers Association.

Everton also have a meeting planned with Wayne Rooney's representatives today after they encouraged Major League Soccer side D.C. United to show interest in the 32-year-old. Rooney was angered by the move given the commitment he made when returning to his boyhood club last summer from Manchester United, and is waiting to see what role, if any, he now has in Everton's future.

THE GUARDIAN, THE TIMES, LONDON