All statistics show City are tops over last 10 years, says Guardiola

LONDON • Manchester City were the best Premier League team in the 2010s because no other club had won more trophies, points or scored more goals, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

City played 381 top-tier English league games in the past 10 years, collecting 818 points - 71 points more than their closest challengers Manchester United (747 points from 380 games).

They scored 845 goals, 130 more than Chelsea and Liverpool.

City also won 10 domestic trophies, including four league titles. Next best was Chelsea with seven (includes three league titles) followed by United's haul of five, of which two were league crowns.

Guardiola credited the owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group, for investing in the club and transforming them into a competitive team that took on the established elite.

"In the last decade we were the best team in terms of points, in terms of goals, in terms of everything, titles even. So congratulate Manchester City for that," he said.

"When we analyse every single day here... it gives us perspective in what happened in the last 10 seasons. Especially when the people from Abu Dhabi took over the club and bought good players, (brought in) interesting managers.

"Congratulations to all the people working here. They were fighting with huge elephants here in England, big clubs with the biggest history.

"For the past decade we were part of them. That's amazing."

After narrowly beating Liverpool to the league title last term, City were 14 points behind the Reds (55) before they hosted Everton yesterday, the result of which was not available at press time.

But Guardiola said City's struggles this season should not define a year in which they won an unprecedented domestic treble - the league and both domestic Cups.

"We won four titles (including the Community Shield)... In some games in this last part of the year we have struggled, but it was an incredible year for us," he added.

"The big clubs in England are always looking forward.

"We are going to try and analyse, not just in terms of the squad but as a club, how we can do better."

