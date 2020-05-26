All-Seville clash could mark La Liga return

MADRID • The typically fiery Seville derby between Real Betis and Sevilla - one of the highlights of the Spanish football calendar - would be some way to kick off the stalled La Liga season if president Javier Tebas gets his way.

Some three months after the league was put on ice on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the competition is close to restarting behind closed doors.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over the weekend gave the green light, paving the way for play to recommence next month.

Tebas is now working out the finer details before unveiling La Liga's revised calendar.

He told Spanish TV network Movistar on Sunday night: "There is a possibility there is a game on June 11, which would be the only match that night and perhaps there will be a tribute to all the people who have died (due to Covid-19).

"I hope that date can be confirmed and we would like the game to be the Seville derby, kicking off at 10pm."

Spain has the second-highest mortality rate in Europe after Britain with over 28,750 Covid-19 deaths as of yesterday.

However, new infections, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions are at their lowest level since March - the outset of the crisis in the country.

As such, lockdown measures have been eased, allowing for the top two divisions to resume training in groups of up to 10 players, and Tebas believes clubs are ready to progress to full-contact training.

"Right now, that's our main goal, and if we can achieve that, then we can start to bring forward the return of the competition," he said.

"Our aim is to be able to announce the first four rounds of fixtures next week.

"The government's announcement took us by surprise, but it shows that professional football is very important to this country."

Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa also told the club website yesterday a return to football "is what we all need".

Echoing Tebas' belief that the league is close to getting back on track, the Argentina international said: "With this crazy period that we are all living in, knowing that we will soon be playing again is an immense joy.

"The lockdown was a very difficult period, but that's it, we are moving forward now."

Champions Barcelona lead the standings by two points over nearest challengers Real Madrid (56) with 11 matches remaining.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS