All-in football app via ZujuGP

Local billionaire Peter Lim and his son Kiat Lim have joined forces with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for the soft launch of ZujuGP, a digital platform to connect the football industry including fans, club owners, players, agents and scouts.

The company aims to drive communication and commerce in the global football community of four billion fans, allowing them to watch live games virtually, engage with players, buy merchandise and bet, while making it easier for clubs and agents to scout talent.

Beta testing for selected users should begin in the first half of next year as it takes an "incremental approach".

Peter Lim, 68, has owned La Liga club Valencia since 2014 and witnessed first-hand how football finances have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. After some discussions with his son, a concept emerged in the first quarter of last year.

ZujuGP co-founder Kiat Lim, a 28-year-old businessman who grew up watching Manchester United games with his dad, told The Straits Times: "He has a great passion for football and while I'm not a coder or developer, I love technology and innovation and this all-in football app is a result of both our interests colliding.

"We believe that the way to increase revenue in football is through technology and delivering value to fans instead of just passively watching football.

"The end game is to be the go-to app for the football community, whether you are a fan, or a young talent looking for opportunities, or a coach looking for players, or anyone looking to get their feet wet in the industry.

"I know it's big and huge, but I believe we can create this valuable product by building on the unique position my family is in, with my father being deeply anchored in football as one of the few Asian owners of a top football club."

Three of the platform's elements are promoted on its website.

ZujuGamePlay will be a "virtual stadium where you can participate as a fan, pundit, bidder or event creator".

ZujuGP Exchange will offer a global database of talent, professionals and clubs for hiring opportunities, while ZujuGP Rank is a digital football academy that offers professional drills, specialist training, mentoring, nutrition and rehabilitative conditioning.

Kiat said there will be a heavy focus on the Asian market, and explained: "Even though its infrastructure may be behind Europe, the fan base and the reach in Asia are huge, and the connectivity is high. We believe this is a market full of untapped potential."

Last Wednesday, Ronaldo, whose image rights are owned and administered by Peter Lim's Mint Media Sports, posted on Instagram a ZujuGP promotional video of him starring as a mask-wearing and umbrella-wielding warrior.

His changing face masks signal the changing face of football as audiences shift, revenues fluctuate and digitisation and failed breakaways disrupt the industry, according to the company.

In five days, the video was viewed more than nine million times.

And the man with 356 million Instagram followers said: "I have known him (Peter) for many, many years and to be involved in this project with him makes me so happy; and that the east and west can be finally connected, which makes me even happier."

Appreciating the support of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Kiat Lim said: "Ultimately, we want to build a good product that adds value to everyone's football experience, and it is just as important to let people know about it.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's reach is astronomical, so to have his friendly support is definitely a booster for ZujuGP."