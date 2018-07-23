Alisson will let his football do the talking at Liverpool

LONDON • Alisson Becker may be a little more cautious in his approach to learning a new language this time around. Shortly after signing for Roma in 2016, the goalkeeper appeared on a TV talk show in his native Brazil.

Asked by the host if he had learnt how to curse in Italian, he responded by turning the air blue.

"I said terrible things without realising the gravity," Alisson later recounted. "Once I'd understood, it was too late."

More than mere cursing, it was his blasphemy that surprised others in Catholic Italy and Brazil.

More testing experiences lay ahead. Alisson had arrived as Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper but found himself backing up Wojciech Szczesny at Roma.

He played only 15 games in the 2016-17 season, all of them in the Cups, and has since confessed he thought about asking to be sold.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON My father says that, if we have chosen this role, it's because we went to watch him play when we were kids. He was a madman in goal. He threw himself head-first on the ball. ALISSON , Liverpool's new goalkeeper, on why he chose to become a custodian.

If only Liverpool had recognised his talent then. Roma had paid only €8 million (S$12.8 million) to sign Alisson from the Brazilian club Internacional and could scarcely have demanded a huge profit on the basis of such scant evidence.

One year later, he has become the most expensive goalkeeper in history. Is he worth £66.5 million (S$119 million)? Such questions feel impossible to answer in a climate where fees spiral endlessly upwards, propelled by lucrative TV deals.

Only Liverpool's management know what they can afford. From a footballing perspective, the relevant question is simply whether Alisson will help them to pick up positive results.

He met that criterion for Roma. It is enough to look at the nine saves Alisson made during a 0-0 draw at home to Atletico Madrid in last season's Champions League, or his 11 stops during the win at Napoli in March.

More impressive still was his performance during a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan at the San Siro. Alisson made six saves that day, yet it was the ones he never needed to make that stood out even more.

Time and again he denied Inter by stepping up to intercept passes intended for Mauro Icardi - at one point even beating the striker to a header on the edge of his area.

Alisson is a sweeper-keeper in the modern mould, naming Manuel Neuer as a player he has tried to model himself on.

That said, his first influences were closer to home. His great-grandfather, father and older brother also played (or still plays) in goal. So too did his mother, though her sport was handball.

"My father says that, if we have chosen this role, it's because we went to watch him play when we were kids," said Alisson. "He was a madman in goal. He threw himself head-first on the ball."

Such boldness has made its way down the family line. Many have said there is a fine line between being brave and being foolhardy but, for Roma at least, Alisson managed to stay on the right side of it. He has always prided himself in being a good team-mate first and foremost.

It is telling that, even during that frustrating first season in Italy, he maintained a good relationship with Szczesny.

Once again his family might influence this outlook. Alisson first went in goal as a kid because he wanted to join his brother's friends and - because of a five-year age gap - was too small to mix with them outfield.

Yet Muriel eventually became a goalkeeper, too, and a decade later they were fighting for the same job at Internacional. Alisson supplanted his sibling as the starter, yet they were never anything less than fully supportive of each other.

The context at Liverpool will be different. For the first time in his career, Alisson is joining a team knowing that the starting job is his to lose.

If nothing else, he looks the part. He turned down offers of paid modelling work during his younger years in order to focus on football. It seems curious that Roma did not do more to exploit the marketability of such a player - never even offering his replica shirt for sale.

Liverpool, after such a lavish outlay, are unlikely to make the same mistake - just as Alisson, after his gaffe two years ago, is unlikely to be so forthcoming this time around about the first words he learns at Melwood.

THE GUARDIAN