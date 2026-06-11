Algeria thrash Bolivia 4-0 in unbroadcast World Cup warm-up

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June 11 - Algeria forward Amine Gouiri struck twice in their 4-0 win over Bolivia in an unbroadcast World Cup warm-up in Kansas City on Thursday.

Local media said coach Vladimir Petkovic preferred to play behind closed doors. However, Algeria’s state broadcaster said earlier that it would stream live "highlights" from the game on Facebook.

Aissa Mandi opened the scoring for Les Verts before the interval, while Petkovic made 11 changes at the break as Algeria scored three goals in five minutes.

Marseille's Gouiri made it 2-0 in the 56th minute with a stunning strike, before doubling his tally two minutes later.

Ramiz Zerrouki set up Anis Hadj Moussa, who scored the fourth goal after an hour. The 24-year-old winger struck again after helping Algeria beat the Netherlands in Rotterdam on June 3.

Algeria, who return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, will begin their campaign against reigning champions Argentina on June 16 in Group J, before taking on Jordan and Austria. REUTERS