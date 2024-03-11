Alexis Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool in Manchester City thriller

LIVERPOOL, England - Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on March 10 that left Arsenal top of the table.

Liverpool are second with 64 points, behind the Gunners on goal difference, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on March 9.

"Sensational," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. "The second half was the best we ever played against Manchester City, definitely. Exceptional football game. Wow.

"We proved today the first time 100 per cent we are exactly where we should be. We will fight for it and see what we can get."

City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne's corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitors' fans and shook both fists in celebration.

Yet the cheers were deafening when Mac Allister slotted home from the penalty spot past Ederson in the 50th minute after the keeper had sent Darwin Nunez flying through the air with a rash challenge in the box.

Ederson received treatment after the tackle and was replaced by Stefan Ortega a couple of minutes later.

"We started really well but they are an incredible team," Guardiola said. "We had our moments, they had theirs. We take that point. Both sides we are incredible competitors. I would prefer a win but they prove for many years the quality they have."

Liverpool screamed for a penalty deep in stoppage time after Jeremy Doku's reckless tackle on Mac Allister in the box, with television replays showing Doku's boot hitting the Argentine in the chest.

"It was 100 per cent penalty," Klopp said. "They will find an explanation. It was 100 per cent foul in all areas of the pitch and probably a yellow card.

"All the people with iPads around me were 'Wow, clear'."

The officials disagreed and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not send the referee to have a second look after checking the decision.

"We had very good chances, unfortunately we couldn't get the winner but overall bittersweet," Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk – who frustrated City striker Erling Haaland all afternoon – told Sky Sports.

"Manchester City have been very successful with the titles they have won and every game we have played against each other has been very intense," he added. "To come away with a point is not a bad situation and we have to focus on what's next. We just have to enjoy the ride."