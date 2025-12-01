Alexander Isak’s first Liverpool EPL goal helps Reds to 2-1 win at West Ham

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Liverpool's Alexander Isak (left) celebrates scoring the opener in the 2-0 English Premier League win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Nov 30.

– Alexander Isak finally scored his first English Premier League goal for troubled Liverpool in the 2-0 win against West Ham United on Nov 30.

He had failed to score in his five top-flight appearances since making a British record £125 million (S$214 million) move from Newcastle United in September.

The Sweden forward banished that drought at the London Stadium with only his second goal in 11 games in all competitions for the Reds, following his maiden strike in a League Cup win against second-tier Southampton.

Cody Gakpo bagged Liverpool’s second goal in stoppage time to secure their first win in four games in all competitions.

Hampered by injuries and a lack of match fitness after missing pre-season due to his protracted transfer saga, Isak was on target in the league for the first time since netting for Newcastle against Brighton & Hove Albion in May.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m aware that it has been a long time coming and I have been trying to get back to my best form. I’m still on the way, but I am happy to get that goal.

“The best feeling today is that we win the game and that is the best way to get a good spirit in the group.

“But of course I am a striker, so scoring goals will always help me. We have to use this win in a good way but also be humble.”

The end of the 26-year-old’s 10-match goal drought for club and country was a ray of hope for Liverpool amid a dismal campaign.

A 4-1 humiliation by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek was Liverpool’s third successive defeat by three goals or more, following 3-0 league losses against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool had lost nine of their previous 12 games – their worst run since 1953-54 – including six defeats in seven league matches.

With pressure beginning to mount on boss Arne Slot, this scrappy victory was a welcome tonic as Liverpool climbed to eighth place.

He said: “We hardly conceded a chance. We were able to create chances ourselves. In other games, we gave away a lot more than we did today.”

Slot is adamant he has not lost the backing of his players, but he has struggled to get the best out of Mohamed Salah since the closing months of last season.

Salah has scored just five times in all competitions this season and Slot responded by dropping the Egypt forward to the bench for the third time this season.

West Ham paid an emotional tribute to Billy Bonds with a minute’s applause in memory of their former captain and manager, who died on Nov 30 aged 79.

The home side’s frustration was compounded in the 84th minute when Lucas Paqueta was needlessly sent off.

The Brazilian was booked for dissent after arguing with referee Darren England following Niclas Fullkrug’s foul on Dominik Szoboszlai, then talked his way into a second yellow card after refusing to walk away from the official.

Hammers midfielder Mateus Fernandes told Sky Sports: “We need to be more consistent. It was a difficult game for us. We tried to play counter-attack and did well. Second half... when Lucas was sent off, it was more difficult for us.

“No I don’t think (we’ve gone backwards). We have quality in the squad to win much more games.” AFP, REUTERS