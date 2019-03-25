Albirex tie-up in 7th year

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and also adviser to Yuhua Grassroots Organisations Grace Fu with Yuhua Community Sports Club (CSC) chairman Lim Chock Sing and Albirex Niigata vice-chairman Koh Mui Tee at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony at Fuhua Primary School yesterday. The Singapore Premier League (SPL) defending champions and Yuhua CSC are entering the seventh year of their partnership, where Albirex will donate $1 for every fan who attends their SPL and Singapore Cup home matches at the Jurong East Stadium. Since 2013, the club's donation to Yuhua CSC has amounted to $114,109.