Albirex star to donate his goal bonuses

Albirex Niigata forward Tadanari Lee (in blue, No. 19) joining SportCares' Saturday Night Lights youth players in a kickabout and the Muslim participants for their break fast meal at Clementi Stadium yesterday.

He was launching his Goals for SportCares donation campaign, in which he will contribute all his goal bonuses this season, worth $200 per goal, to a worthy cause.

The former Southampton player, 36, has scored three goals in seven games. Members of the public may contribute at https://go.gov.sg/goalsforsportcares-campaignpage2022.