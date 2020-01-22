Albirex provide an assist for senior citizens

Winger Daniel Goh was among the Albirex Niigata players and coaches who joined volunteers from the Yuhua community on Sunday to give out red packets containing NTUC vouchers and rice packages to 3,600 senior citizens. The package includes a 1kg pack of white rice from Niigata in Japan, which is also what the footballers eat. Albirex donated 2,000kg of rice and sold 1,600kg to Yuhua Community Club at a token price. The event gave Albirex the chance to mingle with residents to gather more support for the upcoming Singapore Premier League season.