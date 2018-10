A free kick from Kenya Takahashi (not in picture) slipping through the fingers of Home United goalkeeper Kenji Rusydi during the second leg of the RHB Singapore Cup semi-final at Bishan Stadium yesterday. The goal gave Singapore Premier League champions Albirex a 1-0 victory and a 4-2 aggregate win. It earned them a shot at a second trophy of the season. They will meet DPMM in the final at Jalan Besar on Saturday. The Brunei side drew 2-2 at Balestier Khalsa to also win 4-2 on aggregate.