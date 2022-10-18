Albirex appeal on Tanaka's 'goal' rendered invalid

Kodai Tanaka will not be credited with Albirex Niigata's final goal in their 5-3 defeat by Tampines Rovers, after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) revealed on Monday that the White Swans' appeal was incomplete.

In a contentious incident in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) match on Saturday, Tanaka's 85th-minute header off Masaya Idetsu's corner was directed towards goal and diverted past goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari by Tampines defender Ryaan Sanizal. Referee Ahmad A'Qashah attributed this as an own goal in his report.

This means that the Japanese forward, who had scored in the 54th minute, trails Stags striker Boris Kopitovic by one goal in the Golden Boot race. The 27-year-old Montenegrin had grabbed a brace in the same match to take his season's tally to 33 goals.

Albirex filed an appeal with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) to have the goal attributed to Tanaka. But the FAS said the appeal did not meet the requirements specified under SPL regulations, which state that the protest, to be signed by a club official, has to be lodged in writing with the FAS competitions department within 48 hours after the match, with a $2,000 deposit.

Aloysius Vetha, FAS director of competitions, said: "The club was notified to re-submit its complete appeal but, as of the deadline today, the FAS has not received the complete submission.

"Therefore, the club's appeal has been rendered as invalid and the match referee's decision stands."

The White Swans said on Monday that they did not pay the deposit and acknowledged the outcome, with Tanaka fired up to make up for the deficit in their final match of the season when the champions return to Our Tampines Hub against Geylang International on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who scored a hat-trick in an 8-2 win over the Eagles in May, said: "The team come first for me, and I will do my best to score more goals to first help my team win the match. It would be an honour if I can do enough to win the SPL top scorer award."

Tanaka knows exactly what he has to do as their game is a day after the Tampines-Tanjong Pagar match at the same venue on Thursday, with Kopitovic having scored two goals in three matches against the Jaguars this term.