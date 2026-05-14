Alaves stun Barcelona to ease relegation fears as Sevilla, Espanyol get big wins

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VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain, May 13 - Ibrahim Diabate scored the only goal as hosts Deportivo Alaves claimed a precious 1-0 win over newly crowned champions Barcelona on Wednesday to move out of the LaLiga relegation zone in what is an increasingly ferocious battle to avoid the drop.

Alaves took the lead in added time at the end of the first half when Barcelona failed to clear a corner and as Antonio Blanco headed back towards the six-yard box, on-loan forward Diabate finished from close range.

Alaves climb to 15th place with 40 points from 36 games, while there were also important wins for Sevilla and Espanyol.

But with only five points separating Real Sociedad in eighth and second-bottom Girona in 19th, plenty of clubs remain in peril with two rounds remaining.

Martin Satriano scored twice as seventh-placed Getafe secured another season in the top flight with a 3-1 home win over Mallorca that ensured their safety, but left their opponents only outside the drop zone on goal difference.

Four clubs, from Girona to Elche in 16th place, all have 39 points, though the former have a game in hand as they host Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Real Oviedo were the first team to be relegated earlier this week despite not kicking a ball when other results meant they fell 10 points from safety with three matches left to play.

But 12 sides remain mathematically in the relegation mix.

Sevilla climbed to 10th, four points above the drop zone, with a 3-2 win at third-placed Villarreal on Wednesday in a massive boost to their survival hopes.

They had to do it the hard way as they fell 2-0 behind after 20 minutes, but goals from Oso and Kike Salas had them level at halftime, before Akor Adams scored his 10th LaLiga goal of the season to earn three precious points on 72 minutes.

Espanyol moved three points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao, at the same time putting a dent in the latter’s hopes of European football next season.

Pere Milla put the home side ahead on 69 minutes before Kike Garcia added a second in added time. REUTERS