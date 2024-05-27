Al-Wasl claim UAE Pro League with Shabab Al Ahli win to complete double

Al-Wasl secured their eighth UAE Pro League crown with a 3-0 victory over title rivals Shabab Al Ahli at Zabeel Stadium on Sunday to complete a domestic double.

The win gave Milos Milojevic's side a nine-point advantage over Shabab Al‮ ‬Ahli in second with two matches remaining.

Swiss striker Haris Seferovic gave Al-Wasl the lead three minutes into the second half before Fabio Lima and Adama Diallo scored in the 58th and seven minutes into stoppage time.

It was Al-Wasl first league triumph since 2007 and equalled Shabab Al Ahli's eight titles behind Al-Ain on 14.

Al-Wasl's league success clinched the double after they lifted the UAE President's Cup earlier this month. REUTERS

