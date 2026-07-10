Straitstimes.com header logo

Al-Ittihad turn to Wissing after Gamba Osaka's Asian triumph

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 21, 2026 Al Ittihad fans REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 21, 2026 Al Ittihad fans REUTERS/Stringer

July 10 - Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have appointed German coach Jens Wissing until 2028, the club said on Friday.

• Wissing replaces Sergio Conceicao, who left after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign

• Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the league and exited the King's Cup in the semi-finals last season

• The 38-year-old guided Japan's Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League Two title in May

• Gamba Osaka beat Saudi side Al-Nassr in the final

• Wissing previously worked as an assistant coach at Salzburg, Benfica and PSV Eindhoven REUTERS

See more on

AFC/Asian Football Confederation

Champions League

Japan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.