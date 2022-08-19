Akbar leaves Balestier for 'unique' Thai opportunity

Less than a week after Balestier Khalsa recorded their biggest win in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), the Tigers announced yesterday that they will part ways with coach Akbar Nawas at the end of the month.

In a statement, Balestier, who are second-last in the eight-team SPL, said they had reached a mutual agreement with Akbar, 46, after he tendered his resignation.

The club added that he will join Thai second-tier side Udon Thani. There, it is understood he will initially act as the club's technical director, while also serving as an assistant first-team coach.

Just last Friday, the Tigers registered an emphatic 6-1 victory over Hougang United. It was the first time they had scored six goals in a match in the 27-year history of the SPL (previously known as the S-League).

Akbar, however, will leave after taking charge of two more SPL matches - Sunday's game against Geylang International and the following Sunday's fixture against Tampines Rovers.

In their statement, Balestier said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Akbar for his hard work, commitment and service to the football club and we wish him all the best in the next journey in his managerial career.

"Our plans and ambitions to progress remain unchanged."

The club added they are looking to appoint his replacement "as soon as possible".

The Straits Times understands that an agreement has been reached with a former technical director of a South-east Asian nation to take interim charge.

Akbar told ST: "I've enjoyed my experience with the club this season. There have been some difficult moments but I had said that this would be a process and that it would always take time before results can be seen.

"While I want to see through this process, the Udon Thani offer came at the right time and I discussed with the club that this is a unique opportunity and challenge for me and one that I wanted to embrace.

"As a team, we have shown some progress along the way... I'm especially proud of the growth of some players who had not been seeing sufficient game time at their previous clubs.

"I hope they continue this in the years ahead."

Akbar was appointed late last year on a two-year contract worth more than $170,000, and took over from long-serving Marko Kraljevic, 56, who had been coach in two separate spells from 2014 to 2021.

Under the Croat, Balestier played an old-fashioned, direct, physical style.

Akbar, who in 2019 was named the I-League's best coach after leading Chennai City to their first Indian league title, had promised to instil a possession-based, attacking philosophy but has had a tough time doing so this season.

The Tigers have been goal-shy despite their recent big victory, having netted only 28 times in 20 matches this season.

Only developmental side Young Lions, who have five fewer goals and have played one game less, have a poorer return.

The club have 20 points from six wins, two draws and 12 losses, compared to 19 points from as many matches last season.