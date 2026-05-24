Ajax Amsterdam book berth in European club competition

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AMSTERDAM, May 24 - Ajax Amsterdam clinched a berth in European club competition with a penalty shootout win over Utrecht in their playoff at neutral Volendam on Sunday.

Ajax qualified for the second preliminary round of the Conference League, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

The win puts some gloss on a difficult season for the four-time European champions, who finished the regular season in fifth place and went into a playoff with three other clubs for a spot in continental club competition.

Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock with a deflected free kick seven minutes into extra time but Gjivai Zechiel equalised soon after.

Penalties from Utrecht’s Sebastian Haller and Souffian El Karouani were saved by goalkeeper Maarten Paes, while Ajax flawlessly converted all four penalties taken.

Ajax will find out the identity of their prospective Conference League opponents when the draw is held on June 17.

Should they survive the second preliminary round, Ajax must get through another two knockout rounds to qualify for the group phase. REUTERS