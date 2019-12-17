Aimless Gunners need direction

LONDON • Freddie Ljungberg has urged the Arsenal hierarchy to make a decision sooner rather than later over the identity of the club's next full-time manager - whether it was him or somebody else - after watching his team slip to a humiliating 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

The Swede, who has been the caretaker since the sacking of Unai Emery late last month, made the point - not for the first time - that the club's coaching staff had been stretched to the limit.

After Emery departed with his assistants, Ljungberg has been forced to work with Per Mertesacker, who is also the academy manager, as the board have been reluctant to bring in any new coaches while he works on a game-by-game basis at the Emirates.

But the loss to City means he has won only one of his five matches in all competitions, while the club's broader run shows one win from 12 games, and the former Arsenal forward sought clarity after the game.

Ljungberg said: "I've said to them (the club) they need to make a decision. We are here to help and the staff are trying to chip in, but a decision has to be made so we can have the same resources as other clubs.

"Per is an academy manager and he is doing two jobs in one go. It needs to be cleared up, to make a decision, so everybody knows."

Sky Sports yesterday tweeted that City assistant manager Mikel Arteta was the leading candidate to become the new manager after several Arsenal club executives were spotted leaving his home in the wee hours.

However, City have since asked the former Arsenal midfielder to shed light on his future, although his boss Pep Guardiola appeared consigned to his possible exit, saying "what happens will happen".

But the delay in appointing a permanent manager is being mirrored on the pitch, and with Arsenal rudderless at the moment, City did not have to get out of second gear.

Kevin de Bruyne orchestrated a first-half destruction of Arsenal, scoring twice and making an assist for Raheem Sterling, leading Guardiola to hail him as a player that "sees passes and actions that normal human beings cannot see".

The hosts managed only one shot on target - their joint fewest in a league game - as they slumped to their fifth consecutive loss to City, their longest losing streak against a top-flight opponent since losing five in a row to Manchester United from 1983 to 1985.

They have also now gone six games without a home win in all competitions - their worst run since December 1994 to February 1995.

To make matters worst, Mesut Ozil, who has been at the centre of a storm over his recent comments about Uighur Muslims in China, threw a tantrum when he was substituted after the break, and pundit Graeme Souness claimed it was more evidence that "this football club is drifting".

The former Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports: "It's all to do with non-football people making football decisions.

"They're at a real crossroads. They moved to this stadium from Highbury to join the big league, to be one of the big teams in Europe.

"They're further away now than they were when they were at Highbury. It's not happened for them."

