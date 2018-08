For Home United, there is no better time to stand up for Singapore than to deliver victory over Ceres Negros in the AFC Cup Asean zone final tonight, the eve of National Day.

The Singapore Premier League club will play the Philippines Football League champions at Jalan Besar Stadium with the advantage of an away goal after the first leg in Bacolod City ended 1-1 in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) second-tier competition.