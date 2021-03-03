AIA inks $2m deal with SPL

AIA Singapore has extended its title sponsorship of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) for another two years with an option of a further three, the life insurer and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday.

AIA came on board as title sponsor of the Republic's only professional sports league in 2019.

The FAS and AIA did not reveal any valuation - the sums involved in the previous two-year deal were also not disclosed - but The Straits Times understands the new deal is worth about $2 million across 2021 and 2022.

At a press conference at the Jalan Besar Stadium, FAS president Lim Kia Tong would only say that the current agreement was worth more annually than in each of the previous two years, which he added was a noteworthy commitment given the challenging economic situation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both parties also announced yesterday that they would collaborate on initiatives such as giving out AIA Player of the Month and Young Player of the Month awards during the SPL season, which kicks off on March 13.

AIA and the FAS also plan to engage fans and explore opportunities together and leverage on the former's partnership with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

These include specific match-viewing events for fans and community football clinics for youth players in schools conducted by SPL players, FAS coaching staff and Spurs coaches.

There are also plans to allow local coaches to attend coaching education seminars conducted by Tottenham's global development coaches - who have run grassroots coaching sessions and workshops across the Asia-Pacific since 2017.

Lim noted that AIA has been "steadfast" in its commitment to lifting local football standards since it became the league's title sponsor.

"This partnership has certainly helped to improve the vibrancy of the Singapore football scene not just from the perspective of our professional league but also in various other aspects such as coaching," he said.

"It is heartening to be able to strengthen our relationship with AIA Singapore and have their continued unwavering support, particularly in these challenging times in an uncertain economic climate."

AIA Singapore chief executive officer Wong Sze Keed added: "Through this collaboration with FAS, we are committed to actively supporting our nation in developing local football talents while also engaging and bringing football even closer to the community, helping us to deliver on our brand promise of enabling healthier, longer and better lives in Singapore."

The SPL, formerly known as the S-League until it was rebranded in 2018, will begin its 26th season with defending champions Albirex Niigata hosting Hougang United at the Jurong East Stadium.

In another game that kicks off at 5.30pm, title hopefuls Lion City Sailors and Tampines Rovers clash at the Jalan Besar Stadium. They were third and second respectively last year.