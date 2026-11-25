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Clips uploaded to the Footbao app are analysed by an AI system which generates reports on young players’ technical, tactical, physical and mental attributes.

ZURICH - Artificial intelligence is making its way onto the football pitch through an app designed to identify young talent, which is set for its European launch in January.

The Footbao app, which made its debut in South America, allows aspiring young players to upload videos of matches or training sessions in just a few clicks.

The clips are then analysed by an AI system which generates reports on the players’ technical, tactical, physical and mental attributes.

These are then filtered and presented to professional football scouts.

Created by Swiss investors, the app was first launched in Brazil in 2023 and has since been rolled out in other South American countries, including Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia.

The app already has some 182,500 users and receives around 3,000 videos a week in Brazil alone, its British chief executive Nick Rappolt told a press conference in Zurich this week.

Among its more than 80 partner clubs are the Brazilian sides Santos and Corinthians – both former world champions.

The app is due to launch in Europe in January, initially in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, before rolling out across the rest of the continent.

Rappolt said that while talented youngsters could easily gain visibility on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the challenge remains getting noticed by the right people.

He said the app was not aimed at replacing scouts but was intended to facilitate the process of identifying potential players and linking them up with clubs.

Based in Switzerland’s Zug canton, the company’s investors include Swiss banker Boris Collardi, the former chief executive of Julius Baer private bank; former FC Basel president Bernhard Burgener; and Switzerland’s head coach Murat Yakin.

“I see a lot of talented players; they try and maybe the dream didn’t come true,” Yakin told AFP.

“That’s why this platform is important for those players. It’s very important for young people to have a second chance.

“With this football app, you can compare your strengths and weaknesses with other players,” the former Basel defender said.

“If you never get the feedback from a coach or from scouting, you can compare... the feedback you get from this platform” to that received by others from the same age group, said Yakin. AFP