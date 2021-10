It was not all smooth sailing, but in just their second season as the Singapore Premier League's (SPL) only privatised club, the Lion City Sailors captured their first championship after beating Balestier Khalsa 4-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

In front of a maximum 1,000 spectators allowed under Covid-19 safe management measures, the Sailors took an eighth-minute lead through Song Ui-young, but were made to sweat after Aidil Johari equalised in the 31st minute.