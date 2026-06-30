Aguirre says Mexico must be near perfect as Ecuador test awaits

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MEXICO CITY, June 29 - Javier Aguirre says his Mexico side will need an almost perfect performance to keep their World Cup run alive when they face Ecuador at the Azteca Stadium on Tuesday, where the co-hosts hope home support can again become their 12th man.

Mexico topped Group A with three wins, six goals and conceded none, while Ecuador reached the knockout stage after a 2-1 comeback win over Germany.

Aguirre, who has coached Mexico at two previous World Cups, said Monday's last-32 build-up felt different because of the stage and setting.

"This is the first time ever that playing at home is like playing your number 12," Aguirre said. "Nonetheless, we are aware that we have a country backing us, which is highly, highly encouraging and motivating."

Ecuador, however, arrive with momentum and a pressing game Aguirre clearly respects.

"I expect a very intense Ecuador team. That is how (Sebastian) Beccacece's teams are: very intense, with very high pressing, very committed when tracking back, very combative in one-on-one duels."

"They are among the best of the 48 participating teams. They are a very intense team, very brave, just like their coach," the 67-year-old Mexican coach added.

"All I can say is that we will have to play an almost perfect match to remain in the competition."

Mexico have not won a World Cup knockout match since 1986, when Aguirre was part of the squad. Asked about that history, he accepted responsibility for past failures.

"I made mistakes. I'm certain that I made mistakes in both cases, and I will certainly keep on making mistakes throughout my career because you're here to learn," he said, referring to when he took charge at World Cups in 2002 and 2010.

"What matters most is that you do not make the same mistakes."

Despite the pressure, Aguirre urged his squad to remain calm and stick to their plan.

"The message is the same: match by match, day by day, and try to play better each time." REUTERS