Aguirre relives 1986 memories as Mexico prepare for World Cup opener

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MEXICO CITY, June 10 - Coach Javier Aguirre drew on memories of Mexico's last home World Cup on Wednesday as he prepared to lead the hosts into the tournament opener against South Africa, four decades after taking the field as a player at the Estadio Azteca.

Mexico launch the World Cup on Thursday carrying the expectations of a football-mad nation, but Aguirre said no experience in his 50 years in the game compared with the emotions of a World Cup on home soil.

"I have not had a greater emotion in 50 years in football than a World Cup at home," Aguirre told reporters on the eve of the Group A clash. "It is something unforgettable."

Aguirre was part of Mexico's squad at the 1986 World Cup and played in the opening match against Belgium, also at the Azteca, before later guiding the team at the 2002 and 2010 tournaments.

Now in his third spell as coach, the 67-year-old said he had tried to pass on the confidence he felt as a player to a squad preparing to experience a home World Cup for the first time.

"I remember the confidence with which we went out to face Belgium," he said.

"I want to transmit to the players that it can be a great day for us, that it can be a celebration that will be remembered for decades."

Aguirre said his team were ready for the challenges that come with opening the tournament in front of more than 80,000 fans, stressing "it is not only about football, it is emotional balance."

Mexico are widely viewed as favourites to beat South Africa but Aguirre said home advantage would only help if his players managed the pressure.

"You cannot go crazy," he said. "Everyone wants to finish the game in the first half, but this lasts 90 minutes."

Mexico will try to make history on Thursday, with the hosts still seeking their first win in a World Cup opening match after seven previous attempts, a statistic Aguirre said he only learned when it was put to him at the press conference.

"Then we have one more reason to win tomorrow," he said. "We will break that statistic." REUTERS