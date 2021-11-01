Aguero taken to hospital for cardiac test after chest pain

BARCELONA • Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero spent Saturday night in the hospital undergoing a cardiac exam, after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 La Liga draw with Alaves.

A club statement read: "Sergio Aguero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at half-time and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis."

During the first half, the Argentina international appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off.

Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.

Medical staff rushed to assist Aguero, who eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided.

"I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learnt that he was taken to hospital and I can't say much more until I know," Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan, standing in for the sacked Ronald Koeman, said.

Aguero's plight brought back memories of Christian Eriksen's collapse because of cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

His former club Manchester City led the get-well wishes, tweeting a heart emoji and a message that read: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery, @aguerosergiokun. We're with you."

Barca's injury list has now grown longer ahead of tomorrow night's key Champions League visit to Dynamo Kiev with Aguero and central defender Gerard Pique both looking likely to miss out.

Pique was forced to limp out of the game in the second half, with the club informing he has "pulled the soleus muscle in his right calf and will need tests to determine the full extent of the injury".

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barca but Alaves equalised via Luis Rioja in what was Barjuan's first game in charge, leaving the hosts in ninth place in La Liga.

Real Madrid (24) temporarily moved to the top of the table, eight points clear of their Clasico opponents, as Vinicius Jr scored both goals in a 2-1 victory at Elche.

NO UPDATE I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learnt that he was taken to hospital and I can't say much more until I know. SERGI BARJUAN, Barcelona interim coach, on Sergio Aguero's status following his on-pitch incident.

Pere Milla pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 86th minute after a stray pass by Casemiro but Carlo Ancelotti's side held on for the three points.

Ancelotti was wholesome in his praise for Brazil forward Vinicius, who is now second in the La Liga scoring chart on seven goals, two behind leader and Real teammate Karim Benzema.

"He's playing with confidence right now and everything is coming off for him," the Italian said.

"He's getting used to playing further inside because he's got the pace to do it. It's one thing to take players on out wide and another to do it in the centre of the box.

"He's learning gradually and he's doing a great job. If he's not playing, he needs to be patient, he got his chance today and did a brilliant job."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA