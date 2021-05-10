Aguero sorry for 'bad decision' on his penalty kick

LONDON • Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero apologised for his failed attempt at a chipped penalty in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Chelsea, admitting it was a "bad decision".

The hosts were 1-0 up when they were handed a golden chance to extend their lead at the break, after a penalty was awarded just before half-time following Billy Gilmour's challenge on Gabriel Jesus in the box.

But Aguero botched his "panenka" spot kick as Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not commit to his dive, and was able to simply stand up and catch his chip straight down the middle.

Chelsea went on to score twice in the second half, including a stoppage-time winner, compounding the Argentina striker's error.

"I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty," City's all-time top scorer Aguero, who will be released on a free transfer this summer, tweeted. "It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility."

However, City boss Pep Guardiola refused to criticise Aguero for his fluffed attempt and said it was wrong to argue the penalty had turned the game.

Claiming he does not tell his players how they should approach spot kicks, the Catalan added: "If he scores, you would say he is a genius.

"I say to the players to take one decision. Panenka, right, left. Pick one. He is a sensible guy, we are not going to talk about what Sergio has done for all the period he has been here.

"He took the decision, no one expected it, but if he was convinced, do it. If he thinks that's best, the taker has responsibility."

With Chelsea having also eliminated City in the FA Cup semi-finals, denying Guardiola's men the chance of an unprecedented quadruple, some pundits feel the Blues now have a bit of a psychological edge ahead of the Champions League final on May 29, their third meeting in two months.

On their second straight loss to the same opponents, Guardiola, who fielded a second-string side on both occasions, added: "Many things happen. We cannot deny 2-0 at half-time is very different.

"We suffered a little bit in the second half but when Ilkay Gundogan and Phil (Foden) came on, we were better - but they scored a goal."

While City will ponder how to get the better of Chelsea later this month, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admitted his men were buzzing after making it seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

The upset, coming on the heels of their win over Real Madrid to reach their first Champions League final since 2012, means the visitors are now not only in the box seat to claim a top-four place but can also fight on their other two fronts, including Sunday's FA Cup final, with renewed confidence.

"It's best to have consecutive good performances that lead to results," said Tuchel, whose side jumped up to third in the league on 64 points after 35 games.

"The group and the players do everything to force the luck on our side, and we caught the momentum to have another big win.

"It increases our self-confidence in a natural and healthy way... The final is a very unique game... but we will arrive with the knowledge we are capable of beating City."

REUTERS