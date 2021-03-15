Aguero back scoring amid Barca rumours

LONDON • Pep Guardiola can offer no guarantees Sergio Aguero will be offered a contract extension with his deal set to expire in the summer, but if his 10-year stay at the Etihad comes to an end, it will likely be on a high note.

The Argentina striker scored his first Premier League goal for 14 months as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday to continue their countdown to their third title in four years.

Injuries and a positive test for Covid-19 have disrupted Aguero's season and he has made just four top-flight starts this campaign.

Media reports have indicated Barcelona have "an agreement in place" to sign the 32-year-old on a two-year deal, with teammate Eric Garcia also moving back to the Nou Camp on a free transfer.

City have played most of the term without Aguero but showed their strength as Guardiola made seven changes from their victory over Southampton, with Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez among those left on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

While it took the visitors some time to get into the game, the relegation-threatened hosts, in 18th place, were blown away by a three-goal salvo coming in the first 15 minutes of the second half courtesy of John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Aguero.

City now need a maximum of just 14 points from their final eight games to claim the title, leaving Guardiola delighted at how his side have shown no signs of faltering despite the end of their record-breaking 21-game victory streak in all competitions to rivals Manchester United earlier this month.

"The dynamic of the season is good," said the Spaniard. "The second half was so important. It is an important victory for us and we are closer."

On Aguero, Guardiola was non-committal on his future, but admitted that it would do no harm to his team's chances of an unprecedented quadruple to have more fit and firing players.

"Of course, if everyone wants to jump inside the bus they are more than welcome," he said. "It's so important his goal and he played 90 minutes for the first time in a long time, he moved really well against a tough, tough side."

The routine win at Craven Cottage served as the perfect warm-up for the "home" second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Borussia Monchengladbach - they lead 2-0 - with Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias withdrawn early.

City are the only English side competing on four fronts and if they are to make history, the manager knows squad rotation will be key to keeping everyone fresh.

"I will arrive well in Budapest through rotating," added Guardiola, who has made a league-high 94 changes to his line-ups this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS