Agencies to help Serie A land TV deals

MILAN • Italy's top-flight football clubs agreed on Tuesday to involve media rights agencies in brokering the sale of Serie A pay-TV licences in the Middle East and North Africa to cut a shortfall in its media revenue, two sources familiar with the matter said.

As Qatari broadcaster beIn has been reluctant to join the tender process and a deal with rival Saudi Sport Company has proven elusive, Serie A faces a €330 million (S$515.8 million) shortfall in international TV revenue in the three years to 2024.

This comes at a time when many clubs are in demand of fresh resources to cope with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to cut the revenue deficit, Serie A clubs on Tuesday authorised the league's chief executive Luigi De Siervo to mandate sport media agencies to secure a deal worth at least €50 million per season, the sources said. Any mandate would last for 30 days and would be on a non-exclusive basis.

Serie A has previously used media agencies to market licences, but opted to manage the sale of the 2021-2024 cycle in-house. However the market has proved challenging, with major broadcast players in the region showing little interest so far.

So far, Serie A has secured contracts worth around €640 million for screening live matches abroad during the 2021-2024 period. In the previous three-year cycle, it collected €970 million in adjusted revenue from the sale of international TV rights licences.

To avoid a complete blackout of its matches across this market, Serie A in July clinched a back-up deal to stream some of its matches for free on Google-owned video platform YouTube.

