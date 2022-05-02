Again, Kane is foxes' bane

Deafeningly, the Spurs faithful belted without a tinge of irony: "He scores when he wants, he scores when he wants!"

Maybe they knew, that despite a 483-minute goal drought, Harry Kane was facing his favourite opponents Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

With the Spurs players wearing special edition "AIA Better Lives Fund" jerseys in support of AIA Singapore's "Grant A Wish" initiative, Kane's own wish came true as he thumped in a header from Son Heung-min's 22nd-minute corner to send the hosts on their way to a comfortable 3-1 win.

This was the England striker's 17th goal against the Foxes, more than he has against any other club in the English Premier League, with 13 in his last nine starts against them.

With four league games left, the win helped Spurs stay in the hunt for the last Champions League spot, which was regained by Arsenal who beat hosts West Ham 2-1.

Rob Holding's opener for the Gunners was cancelled out by Jarrod Bowen in the first half before Gabriel bagged a second-half winner.

Kane and company were given a boost when they saw Leicester's key players Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy on the bench. Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, James Maddison were not even in the squad, as the visitors prioritised the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final at Roma on Thursday.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte also brought in Lucas Moura in place of the in-form Dejan Kulusevski in a 3-4-3 formation, with an eye on the run-in - which features a trip to Liverpool on Saturday before a clash with Arsenal on May 12.

With Conte gesticulating animatedly as usual on the edge of his area, his players were all over the Foxes in the opening exchanges.

The introduction of Kulusevski in the second half added more thrust, and the Swedish winger notched his seventh assist in 14 games when he set up Son to double their lead on the hour mark.

From another Kulusevski assist, the South Korean put the gloss on the win with a gorgeous left-footer into the top corner for his 19th league goal this term. The goal left teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg holding his head in admiration.

At the post-match mixed zone, Son shared that he scored his wonder goal after being told by Conte he was going to be subbed off in three minutes.

He added: "I'm very happy working with Antonio Conte because he gives something special with his passion about football and life. I'm learning so many things from him, he gives so much details on the pitch, which is so important."

The 29-year-old, who is three goals behind EPL top scorer Mo Salah, said he is confident of his team's prospects as there is still more to come from him and his teammates.

He told The Straits Times: "I'm not that kind of guy who thinks 'I've scored more than last season and that's it'. I want to improve every day, and there's four more games to do so.

"I'm very happy Harry scored today from a beautiful header... Every single player is important, not only Harry. We are glad we won, and Harry probably thinks the same way as me because the team is more important.

"Six, seven months ago, probably nobody believe that we can play for the Champions League. Now, we are really, really close, but we don't have anything yet...

"It's all in our hands. We don't want to focus on other teams because that's not important. The most important is playing to our game plan."

There was another milestone for Spurs as Conte capped his 100th match as an EPL manager with his 65th win in front of 59,482 fans.

Said Conte: "It wasn't easy but I always like to repeat the same thing - in England no easy game, especially when you play against Leicester.

"Congratulations has to go to my players. They work very hard. I really appreciate their effort.

"No one could believe in November when I arrived that we would be fighting for a place in the Champions League with only four games to go. But I think these players are deserving of all these and... we need to be lucky not to have any injuries because our squad is not so big."