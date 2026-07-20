After World Cup heartbreak, Jordan appoints coach Badou ahead of Asian Cup challenge

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July 19 - Jordan, whose World Cup debut ended with three group stage losses, has appointed former Morocco keeper and coach Ezzaki Badou as the national team's manager on a one-year contract, the country's soccer association (JFA) said on Sunday.

• Badou, who captained Morocco during their 1986 World Cup campaign, started his coaching career in 1993 at the age of 34.

• He had two spells as the Morocco coach, and led them to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2004.

• The 67-year-old was appointed as the manager of Niger in 2023, and left the role to replace compatriot Jamal Sellami as the Jordan coach.

• Badou has been appointed to prepare the team for next year's Asian Cup, which Jordan will aim to win for the first time after a loss to hosts Qatar in the last edition's final, the JFA said in a statement. REUTERS