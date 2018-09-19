After the pain, Ronaldo bids to bring glory to Juventus

VALENCIA (Spain) • No other player owns as many Champions League titles as Cristiano Ronaldo, but to succeed with Juventus in a quest for No. 6, that starts at Valencia today, would surely be his best of the lot.

He played the lead role in all of those five triumphs, from his towering header to open the scoring for Manchester United against Chelsea in 2008 to the tie-clinching, stoppage-time penalty against Juve in the quarter-finals last season.

It was to become the beneficiaries rather than victims of these match-winning moments, that Juve, whom Ronaldo also scored twice against in the 2017 final, decided that the only way to win the Champions League was to have the Portuguese on the same side.

The seven-time reigning Italian champions hope to end their 22-year European Cup title drought, with the 33-year-old returning to Spain for the first time since his €100 million (S$160 million) move from Real Madrid.

Valencia, owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, are the first obstacles in Group H, and the all-time top scorer in Europe's elite competition with 120 goals has long been a thorn in the side of the Mestalla faithful, having plundered 15 goals against the LaLiga side in a nine-year spell at Real.

He will be in good stead especially after breaking his duck with a brace against Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday, having gone three league games without finding the net.

15 Goals Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Valencia while at Real Madrid.

Even Ronaldo had started to feel the pressure from his big-money move. "I was a little tense with all the talk after my move from Real Madrid and not scoring," he said after the match.

The real pressure, however, will come in Europe where Juve's investment will be judged. The club's pursuit of a first Champions League trophy since 1996 has become an obsession and Ronaldo is supposed to be the last piece in the puzzle.

There is also perhaps a psychological edge to be gained. A player like Ronaldo can quickly spread a winning mentality at a team like Juve, who dominate domestically but have fallen short on the biggest stage, with their 2015 final defeat by Barca also still fresh in their memories.

At his unveiling in July, the forward said: "I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone. After the experiences in Manchester and Madrid, I'd like to make my mark on Juventus' history."

The stage is now set for Ronaldo to write his name in Juventus folklore, if he can end their hurt in Europe.

Ronaldo begins quest for European Cup No. 6

Cristiano Ronaldo training in Turin, Italy, yesterday ahead of his return to Spain for the first time today following his summer move from European champions Real Madrid to Italian champions Juventus. The Portuguese forward will face Valencia in Group H of the Champions League, which also includes his former club Manchester United and Swiss champions Young Boys.