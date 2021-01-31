After the Italian era, Chelsea opt for German zeitgeist

German superiority has rarely been as evident. Bayern Munich did not simply win the treble last season. They did so as the only team to taste victory in every Champions League game in a season. They eviscerated Chelsea twice. They embarrassed Barcelona 8-2. They reeled off 21 straight wins in all competitions.

And yet if that was a triumph of a team, there was a broader success: of a nation, of a school of thinking. The all-conquering Hansi Flick is German. But so is Thomas Tuchel, the other coach in August's Champions League final. And the surprise semi-finalist, the wunderkind Julian Nagelsmann. Plus the 2019 winner and 2018 runner-up Jurgen Klopp.