After straight losses, Blues need rebound against Saints

LONDON • Having faced two of the best teams around in Manchester City and Juventus in quick succession, today's league clash against Southampton should be a more straightforward affair for Chelsea.

The Blues have lost their past two games, albeit narrow 1-0 affairs, for only the second time since Thomas Tuchel was appointed in January.

A blip, though, could turn into a crisis should it be three defeats in a row and the German will not want to enter the upcoming international break off the back of another reverse.

His west London side will be without several important players - N'Golo Kante is out because of Covid-19 while Christian Pulisic and Reece James are injured.

But Mason Mount will return after missing their past two games. The midfielder had been a big miss as he links their attack and it was evident in the two losses with a single shot on target in 180 minutes.

With Mount back, Tuchel expressed confidence that star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has not netted in four games, will again be more involved in their build-up.

"Football right now is about connections. Romelu, I feel, has a strong connection with Mason and Mateo Kovacic. They look for each other and have an understanding, everybody else maybe lacks it a bit so they need to learn and understand and adapt, create better of course," Tuchel said.

On bouncing back at Stamford Bridge, he added: "What we can predict is we play against another extreme team in high pressing now with Southampton. What is most important is to keep a clear head and be well prepared."

Pundit and former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole is also confident the hosts will get over their wobble today, telling BT Sport: "It's just a bump in the road - but it certainly makes the game at the weekend a huge match.

"... But I have no worries about Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel will get the boys where they need to be."

Unlike Tuchel's men, who are on 13 points and third in the table, the 16th-placed Saints are just a point above the relegation zone.

3 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has yet to lose three matches in a row since succeeding Frank Lampard in January

However, one of their bright spots has been the form of right-back Valentino Livramento.

The 18-year-old left Chelsea in the summer without making a first-team appearance, opting to move to St Mary's in search of regular playing time. He has impressed, winning his first England Under-21 cap last month, and Tuchel admitted he tried to keep him to no avail.

"Of course he was highly rated, we did everything to keep him here," he said. "He decided to go, it was his decision, you sometimes have to accept."

CHELSEA V SOUTHAMPTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm