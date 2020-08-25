After Neymar's tears, PSG look ahead to new campaign

LISBON • At a combined outlay of €400 million (S$648 million), Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are the costliest front pairing in history.

But neither the Brazil nor France international - the two most expensive players - could find a way past Manuel Neuer as Bayern Munich denied Paris Saint-Germain their first Champions League trophy.

Both had chances to score, particularly in the first half, when the Germany captain denied Neymar with an outstretched leg and when Mbappe shot straight at him.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was forced to defend his star duo afterwards, with Neymar ending the night in a flood of tears.

"We want Neymar and Kylian to score but we can't ask for it all the time," said the German.

"I am proud because Ney still had a match with an incredible capacity, he showed his mentality. For Kylian, it was difficult, he suffered a serious injury, missed a lot of training. It was a miracle that he was with us at all."

As it was, Kingsley Coman, whose boyhood club were PSG, grabbed the only goal in the second half as Bayern ran out 1-0 winners to land their sixth European Cup.

Lamenting PSG's inability to take their chances, Tuchel said: "I am convinced that if we had scored the first goal, we'd win the game.

"I had the impression that the first goal would decide the fate of this final. We have to keep this quality to continue on this road.

"We have (Keylor) Navas, but Neuer was in top form. He took the goalkeeping game to a new level. Unfortunately for us."

Since the Qatari takeover in 2011, the French champions, who also landed the other two domestic trophies this season, have had four coaches, including Tuchel.

His predecessors were all sacked for failing to deliver the one piece of silverware missing from their trophy cabinet and there is speculation he will also pay the price after two seasons of failure.

However, Tuchel refused to comment on the rumours, claiming his contract runs until next summer and he "didn't know anything else".

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also tight-lipped about the coach's future, saying: "I am very proud of my players. We had a great season, a great tournament. Nobody thought we would go to the final."

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera is hopeful the owners will not make any rash decisions in the wake of another European disappointment.

"We have built something important. We have to stay together and start the next dream next week," said the Spain international.

