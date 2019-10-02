After low-key draw, United urged to learn from Auba

LONDON • Manchester United and Arsenal are not even the best sides in their respective cities any more and on nights like Monday at Old Trafford, it was impossible not to wonder how long it will take them to get back to where they were and whether they ever will get back.

Cynics would label it a mid-table Premier League clash, although it felt like one. Scott McTominay's long-range opener, the hosts' first open-play goal before the break this term, was a rare moment of quality, with neither goalkeeper tested before the 28th minute.

Arsenal equalised after half-time when Bukayo Saka fed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who dinked the ball past David de Gea.

He was initially flagged offside, before his seventh goal in seven league games was allowed to stand by the video assistant referee after footage showed he was played onside by Harry Maguire.

Neither side were able to capitalise on further chances, though, leading former United skipper Roy Keane to lament the "lack of quality from both teams tonight".

However, the pundit told Sky Sports that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to be given time to turn things around despite only recording nine points from seven league games this term - the Red Devils' worst start in 30 years.

"He has been brilliant, a good honest guy. It is hard work at the moment, but there are six or seven young players learning their way," the Irishman said. "He is frustrated, under pressure, but dealing with it. He's a classy guy, but no doubt he will be disappointed at not winning enough games.

"They have given him the job. Support him in a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You bet your life, but you need to stick with it."

-2 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 28-game record is inferior by two points to Jose Mourinho's last 28 games before he was sacked.

But former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky that Chelsea, whom many had picked to miss out on a top-four place this season owing to their transfer ban, would be "encouraged" by the performance and "they have more quality than what we have seen from these two teams".

Solskjaer also later admitted that ultimately "it's the results that matter" and called on his players to be "more cynical, more clinical at both ends of the pitch", referencing Aubameyang's proficiency.

"There have been so many games where we have been 1-0 up, but today was a steep learning curve for a few... maybe it's time that we learn from it," he said.

Arsenal were also not spared criticism after a defensive mindset led to their failure to win at United in the league since 2006.

Former midfielder Emmanuel Petit told French TV that manager Unai Emery had sent out "negative signals against a team there for the taking", while former Arsenal and United striker Robin van Persie said on Optus Sport "they waited 45 minutes for that (to attack), it's too late playing in a game like that".

Club record £72 million (S$122 million) summer signing Nicolas Pepe also struggled and was hauled off after failing to create a chance. The former Lille forward later told France's RMC Sport that it had "not been easy" adapting to English football and that he needed his "confidence to return".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN