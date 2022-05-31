After 'greatest' triumph, Real eye No. 15

MADRID • Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told the Spanish title-holders to turn their attention to winning a record-extending 15th European Cup, as the players celebrated their latest Champions League triumph with about 400,000 fans on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France a day earlier, with Vinicius Jr scoring the winner to secure the club's fifth Champions League title in the last nine seasons.

The players took the trophies on an open-top bus tour around Madrid, including stops at the Almudena Cathedral, the regional government headquarters, City Hall, Plaza Cibeles and finally the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Real Madrid have made history again and here is our 14th European Cup and 35th La Liga trophy," Perez said.

"This European Cup, won against a legendary club like Liverpool, will be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the Champions League. This club's legend grows bigger and bigger. We have beaten four of the best teams in Europe by fighting and always believing until the end.

"Five Champions Leagues in eight years is something very difficult for football fans to forget from all over the world. Madrid is eternal. And now, let's go for the 15th."

Perez also praised Ancelotti, who became the first coach to win four European Cups and the first coach to win all five major European leagues, as a "symbol" of the club.

Dressed in black suits, white shirts and black ties, the players also signed shirts, gave autographs and posed for photos with their adoring fans.

On top of the bus, the players put on Real Madrid shirts that had the No. 14 and champions written on the back. The majority of the squad will be kept intact but skipper Marcelo will be ending his 16-year stint in the summer.

The Brazilian, who did not come off the bench in the final, confirmed he would be leaving on a free transfer but said the future of Real was "very good with the young players".

