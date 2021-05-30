A 10th-minute penalty from Ivan Toney, followed nine minutes later by Emiliano Marcondes' cool finish from a swift counter-attack sent Brentford on their way to a 2-0 win in yesterday's Championship play-off final and a place in next season's Premier League. Swansea were down to 10 men following a shocking challenge from Jay Fulton in the 65th minute. The Bees were last in England's top flight 74 years ago and they will join fellow promoted sides Norwich and Watford in the 2021-22 campaign. The success was also vindication for Brentford coach Thomas Frank, who last season steered his side to the final - only to lose at Wembley to west London rivals Fulham. The Cottagers lasted a single season in the top flight.
After 74 years, Brentford are finally back in England's top flight
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 30, 2021, with the headline 'After 74 years, Brentford are finally back in England's top flight'. Subscribe
Topics: