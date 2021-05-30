After 74 years, Brentford are finally back in England's top flight

A 10th-minute penalty from Ivan Toney, followed nine minutes later by Emiliano Marcondes' cool finish from a swift counter-attack sent Brentford on their way to a 2-0 win in yesterday's Championship play-off final and a place in next season's Premier League. Swansea were down to 10 men following a shocking challenge from Jay Fulton in the 65th minute. The Bees were last in England's top flight 74 years ago and they will join fellow promoted sides Norwich and Watford in the 2021-22 campaign. The success was also vindication for Brentford coach Thomas Frank, who last season steered his side to the final - only to lose at Wembley to west London rivals Fulham. The Cottagers lasted a single season in the top flight.