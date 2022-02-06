Africa's best to be decided in Cup final

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Egypt and Senegal today will help settle the debate on who is the best player from the continent, said former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Cameroon midfielder Geremi.

The showpiece at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, will see Liverpool's two star attackers, Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane face off.

The pair are widely considered the continent's leading lights, with Salah named African Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2018 before being succeeded by Mane in 2019.

Geremi - who won the Afcon, Olympics, Champions League, Premier League and La Liga - wrote in his Daily Mail column: "This trophy will count at the end of the season when they are in contention to be the best player in the world. Whoever makes an impact on this final will take the lead in the competition of who is the best player in Africa."

He expects Senegal, who are chasing their maiden continental crown, to dominate proceedings but warned that record seven-time champions Egypt are wily opponents. Said Geremi: "To dominate doesn't mean that you will win. They (Egypt) know they have a very good goalkeeper and they are very good at taking penalties."

Egypt assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed had called for the final to be pushed back a day, citing their rivals' extra day's rest while all three of Egypt's knockout games went to extra time, with two going to penalties.

But Jay-Jay Okocha, who won the Afcon and Olympics with Nigeria, told SuperSport: "I don't think fatigue will be any problem... It's just one game... You want to go back as a hero, so I don't think fatigue will come into play."